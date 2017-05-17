Biggest Morning Teas across the shire

BIGGEST: Fae Flick and Che Devlin in the gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant.

EWINGSDALE'S annual Biggest Morning Teas will start brewing up at 10am next Tuesday (May 23) at the Fig Tree Restaurant in Ewingsdale.

Supported by the Ewingsdale Community Association, this is the ninth year that Fae Flick has been part of organising the event.

Owner of the Fig Tree Restaurant Che Devlin donates the venue, the all important coffee and tea and a couple of staff.

This is community catered event with locals baking up a storm and supplying all the yummy treats and local businesses dig deep to donate all the prizes for the raffles.

Cost is $10. For bookings, phone Fae Flick on 0429847221 or Vicki Flick on 0428847592 or go to Ewingsdale's Biggest Morning Tea on Facebook.

- AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea. Hosted by the Brunswick Valley Cancer Action Group the morning tea will be held at the Mullumbimby Uniting Church Hall on Friday, May 26, from 9.30am. All proceeds go to the Cancer Council NSW. Theme this year is Olden times on the Brunswick with a display of old photo and a slide show thanks to the Mullumbimby Museum.

- AUSTRALIA'S Biggest Morning Tea. Bangalow Quilters will host a fundraising morning tea on Thursday, May 25, at All Souls Anglican Church Hall, Ashton St, Bangalow. Morning tea will be served between 10am and noon. Entry is $5 and all funds raised will be donated to the Cancer Council. Contact Robyn Horney 66871245 for more information.