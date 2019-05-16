Biggest Morning Tea in Byron Bay

BIGGEST: Fai Flick and Che Devlin in the Gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant.

BIGGEST: Fai Flick and Che Devlin in the Gardens at the Fig Tree Restaurant. Christian Morrow

EWINGDALE'S Biggest Morning Tea is a highlight on local calendars. Now in its 11th year, this year's event will gather the community over a cup of tea and delicious treats in one of Byron Bay's most idyllic locations at the Ewingsdale Hall.

The morning tea is on 10am on Tuesday, May 21, at the historic Ewingsdale Hall and will be hosted by The Fig Tree Restaurant. Entry is $10 at the door.

It is a community-catered event with locals baking up a storm and supplying all the yummy treats, and local businesses digging deep to donate all the prizes for the raffles.

Ewingsdale resident Fay Flick is the driving force behind the Ewingsdale Biggest Morning Tea.

"It's been an amazing journey and very rewarding. We have extra people on board each year that are so generous with their donations and help,” she said.

Funds raised help support Cancer Council's life-saving cancer research, prevention, advocacy and support programs. In local areas, Cancer Council runs support services such as Transport to Treatment, which provides local eligible cancer patients access to subsidised transport to medical appointments. www.biggestmorningtea. com.au or call 66391304.