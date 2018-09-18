Menu
Login
So what if it's the busiest beach in the world? It's still beautiful.
So what if it's the busiest beach in the world? It's still beautiful. Doug Eaton
Offbeat

'Biggest d---head magnet': Byron Bay bashing hits new level

18th Sep 2018 2:35 PM

A BRUTAL Facebook post that slams Byron Bay as a "wankeropolis" is going viral on social media.

The Facebook page Sh-t Towns of Australia has almost 10,000 likes and regularly makes derogatory comments about various towns.

Recent victims have included Alice Springs and Geelong. Even the nation's capital, Canberra, has not escaped their wrath.

But now the Facebook group has taken aim at one of our beloved North Coast towns.

And, unfortunately, it has already been shared 300 times and has almost 600 comments - many from people who agree with the sentiment.

It's an icon and if you don't like it, you're just jealous.
It's an icon and if you don't like it, you're just jealous. Mireille Merlet-Shaw

The post about Byron Bay reads: "Known as Australia's easternmost point, Byron Bay is also the country's biggest d---head magnet.

"Every type of f---wit under the sun gravitates to Byron: smelly hippies spilling out of their housevans, tattooed surfers fighting each other for territory, barefoot bogans fighting each other for fun, cashed-up boomers flittering between overpriced organic cafes and bulls--t galleries, and overseas millionaires buying up the entire town for holiday homes.

"Byron Bay is Disneyland for dropouts, the Gold Coast for people who prefer their Meter Maids to have hairy pits... it's also a primo spot for seeing whales, which is why Byronites were still slaughtering humpbacks as recently as the 1960s.

"A popular feature is the Cape Byron Lighthouse, which serves the vital purpose of warning passing seafarers away from the complete wankeropolis of Byron Bay.

"We suggest you heed its warning."

Our beaches are better than yours.
Our beaches are better than yours. Christian Morrow

Read the full post here.

So now it's time for Byron locals to defend their honour - we want to know what you love about Byron Bay.

Let's prove those bastards wrong.

Send an email to news@northernstar.com.au and tell us your favourite thing about Byron Bay.

Related Items

byron bay main beach tourism
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Wildcats win on penalties

    Wildcats win on penalties

    News Byron Bay Wildcats thirds keeper Nimmity Parkes delivers a player of the match performance to secure a tense grand final win.

    Rams strike form for finals

    Rams strike form for finals

    News Rams and Rovers Match up again

    Indigenous gathering in Byron

    Indigenous gathering in Byron

    News Fields of Healing in Byron Shire

    Nine-year-old Sophie wins photo comp

    Nine-year-old Sophie wins photo comp

    News Simply stunning Bruns visions

    Local Partners