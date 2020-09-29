Menu
Line up of cars at the Queensland border.
BIGGER BUBBLE: Five things you need to know before Thursday

David Kirkpatrick
29th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
QUEENSLAND'S border bubble will be extended this Thursday and there's a couple of things you need to know if you want to get across and visit the sunshine state.

It's not a simple matter of getting in the car, buckling up, and heading the car north along the Pacific Highway bound for Coolangatta.

So here's five things you need to know to be ready for the bigger bubble on Thursday.

1: You still need a pass:

You will need to obtain a Queensland Border Declaration Pass to cross the border even if you are a returning Queenslander.

Applications can be done at the border, but you may face delays.

Go to the Queensland's Health department's website to complete the application process.

2: Don't forget your ID:

As well as the pass, you will need to provide satisfactory evidence of identity such as a driver's licence or Medicare card.

3: Which local government areas have been added to the bubble:

If you are in the shires of Tenterfield, Kyogle, Richmond Valley, Lismore, Ballina and Byron you can cross.

So far, Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley HAVEN'T been included in the expanded bubble.

4: What time can I get in?

The expanded bubble comes into effect at 1am on Thursday, October 1 and not a moment before.

5: Where can we go, where can they go?

Queensland residents will be able to travel anywhere in the NSW border zone for any purpose

NSW border zone residents will be able to travel anywhere in Queensland for any purpose.

Lismore Northern Star

