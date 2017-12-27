Bigger and better: What's on at Tropical Fruits

TROPICAL Fruits' New Years Festival remains a four-day affair, but will include some new events this year.

Club manager Tommy Brogden said the festival will kick off with the traditional parade on Friday, December 29, from 4.30pm, from the Winsome Hotel to Lismore City Hall, via Molesworth St.

This year's theme is Neon Gardens for both the parade and the main party, but Mr Brodgen expects many participants to celebrate the recent changes to the Marriage Act to include same-sex couples.

"The parade will include some props referring to the garden theme, with flowers and butterflies, but I would not be surprised to see some brides and grooms inspecting the garden as a possible wedding venue," he said.

After the parade, an afternoon soiree at Lismore City Hall will give way to Trash and Trevor, Trevor Ashley's show, presenting a 'diva degustation' of the music of some of the biggest gay divas in history.

Two new events in this year's calendar are also happening on that Friday.

One is Mary's Goes Troppo, At Mary G's, when the club will be set up for a gay party from 9.30pm with special local guest DJs Sommerville and Wilson and drag shows from 10pm.

Another event on December 29 is Loki Koyote's NY Entree, a dance party event with DJs Sarahtone'n and Platypuss at the Northern Rivers Hotel from 6pm. $5.

On Saturday, December 30, Ballina-raised cabaret artist Glitta Supernova brings her award-winning cabaret show Body Map to the Byron Theatre in Byron Bay from 8pm.

This is a "fleshy trip down the body map strip of Australia's most celebrated queer artist."

The main party will be held at the Lismore Showgrounds on New Year's Eve and the Pool Party at the Lismore Memorial Baths on January 1.

Juan Velasco, Amanda Louise and Beth Yen are three of the 11 DJs and more than 40 cabaret artists booked for the main party.