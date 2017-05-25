Big year ahead for Josh

AMBITION: Josh Wallen back at the Bangalow pitch where his footballing passion first ignited.

THE stellar footballing career of Josh Wallen continues with the ex-Bangalow player signing on for another year with English Premier League club Queen's Park Rangers.

On a visit back home to family the young footballer visited the football fields at Bangalow.

"This is where I started playing and found my passion for football,” Josh said.

"We had a massive season here in 2011 and it really made me realise what I wanted to do in football and I could go with it from here.”

Currently making regular appearances with QPR's Under-23 squad, Josh is due to head back to England for the June 22 start of the English pre-season heading to Portugal and Germany for games.

"My plan is to push into the first team, so this next year is crucial for me in securing my future with the club,” he said.

"I need to keep performing reliably and consistently to give them a reason to select me over the older, more experienced players.”

The club has shown remarkable faith in Wallen, sticking with the young player after he damaged his ACL two weeks after signing his first contract with the club.

This will be his first season back with the club after two operations and 10 months' recovery.

"I was quite worried because doing your ACL is often seen as a career ending injury,” he said.

"I'm really grateful they stood by me in my recovery.

"They have told me they see me as a Steven Gerard, box to box type player, with a very high work rate.”

Josh got his start in English football after travelling to the UK on a family holiday in 2013 and meeting up with coaches at the Watford Football Club and he currently lives in London with two other QPR players.

"The EPL is the most exciting and competitive league in the world,” he said.

"There are people from Europe and America trying to break into teams, so there are always players breathing down your neck.

"Just like I'm breathing down the necks of senior players in the first team.”