Big week, big waves and big wins

ADAPTABILITY: Dave Munk under the lip and on his way to a bronze inb the World Adaptive titles. ISA / Sean Evans

Hi Mates,

WOW what an amazing week we have seen in the surfing world.

Tyler Wright won her second World Title at Honolua Bay in Maui last weekend, Go Tyler!

It was amazing to see Stephanie Gilmore then win the contest with second place going to Hawaiian Malia Manuel who was also ripping throughout the event as were the rest of the girls.

Sally Fitzgibbons' speech after losing in the second round, which lost any chance of the World Title for 2017, was very moving. It was super inspirational to her accept defeat so gracefully. She is a legend and I am sure she will give it another hard go next year. Go Sally!

At the Vans World Cup at Sunset Conner Coffin took first place. The only Aussie in the final, Wade Carmichael from Avoca Beach, tore the hell out of a couple of monster waves finishing in third place behind Kolohe Andino by 1 point.

This gets Wade onto the Championship Tour for 2018 as one of the new rookies. Go Wade!

Check all the action as well as The Billabong Pipe Masters that hopefully starts Friday our time at www.worldsurfleague.com

Mark 'Mono' Stewart and Dave Munk have been in La Jolla in California last weekend for the ISA World Adaptive Surfing Titles.

Mono once again made the finals as did Dave but both boys wibbing Bronze Medals.

The boys are super stoked to see the competition grow to a much bigger field for this years' event.

The waves also were heaps better this year and the buzz for the whole Adaptive Surfing Titles was full On! Go The Bay.

For more info go to: www.isaworlds.com/adaptive.

Happy Days and catch you in the Waves. Gaz