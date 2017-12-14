BIG WAVE DAY OUT

THE crew from Nhulunbuy Clontarf in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory were surfing in Byron Bay last week with Style Surfing School at Clarkes Beach. The Clontarf Foundation helps indigenous students get fully involved in school through sport and eventually graduate with their High School Certificate.

"Thanks to Nathan Baunach who grew up in Byron Bay for giving me the opportunity to work with the Clontarf Foundation that gives so much to these students and gives me the chance to take them all surfing here in The Bay,” Style Surfing's Gary Morgan said.

"It was an amazing experience for both Instructors and students. The students and instructors had to communicate through interpreters to relay the finer points of surfing to the boys. It was a wild experience for all concerned.

"They were charging in the surf, which is so foreign to them because they never get into the surf up there due to the risk of crocodile attacks.

THE last contest of the 2017 Championship Tour has been going on at Pipeline in Hawaii, which may be over by now and we will see the World Champion crowned there this week.

The waves in the shire have been OK as well, with some clear water and all right waves to get into.

The final proficiency of the year is on at 4.30pm tomorrow at the Byron Bay SLSC.

Happy days and catch you in the waves.