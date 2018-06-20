Big U-Turn on the road ahead to reach zero emissions

ZERO Emissions Byron will host The Big U-Turn Ahead climate change event next Wednesday at Byron Theatre.

ANU Earth System scientist Professor Will Steffen will outline the nature of the climate change challenge for Australia at this event.

Zero Emissions Byron spokeswoman Christiobel Munson said while many governments around the world were introducing measures to address climate change, the Australian Government had failed to develop an action plan to reduce Australia's emissions to COP21 agreed levels.

"With both local and federal government elections coming up in 2019, it's time to start rattling the cage,” Ms Munson said.

"That's why we have invited Professor Steffen up from Canberra to present The Big U-Turn Ahead: Calling Australia to Action on Climate Change.”

Prof Steffen said the top climate change challenges include getting universal agreement across countries and cultures on the need to phase out all fossil fuels, coal, oil and gas, preferably by 2040.

He said this agreement was necessary "if we are to have a chance to stabilise the climate system at temperature somewhere near two degrees C”.

"We need to throw out governments at all levels that don't take effective action on climate change and serve notice to incoming governments that they will suffer the same fate if they don't meet the climate change challenge,” Prof Steffen said.

"I think the best thing that individuals can do is to vote on the basis of a party's stance on climate change above all other issues.”

MC Mick O'Regan will talk with Prof Steffen and an expert panel including environmental lawyer Sue Higginson, Enova Energy MD Tony Pfeiffer, grassroots activist Amelia Hicks and Gasfield Free Northern Rivers' Simon Clough.

The event will be held from 6.30-8.30pm at the Byron Theatre.

Tickets are $18.80, and can be purchased through www.byroncentre.com.au.

For more information, visit zerobyron.org/events- and-news.