Big titles set down for Casuarina Beach

Wave Rave with Garry Morgan | 23rd Jun 2017 9:56 AM
MENTOR: Bella Herrmann with Mark "Mono” Stewart at Style Surfing School Byron Bay.
MENTOR: Bella Herrmann with Mark "Mono” Stewart at Style Surfing School Byron Bay.

ANOTHER week of solid waves and plenty of strong winds blowing through The Bay.

The Byron Bay Malibu Club had their weekend round last Sunday with fun waves at Wategos Beach for the crew. The swell and winds picked up again on Monday from the south and also produced some great waves with strong off-shore winds for a few days.

This weekend will see a "larger than ever” field of talented adaptive surfers on the Far North Coast for the second Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles, sponsored by Nudie Juice.

Two-time ISA World Adaptive Surfing Champion Mark "Mono” Stewart spoke of the importance of the event to adaptive athletes in Australia.

"I can't wait for these Adaptive Surfing Titles” said Mono. "Over the past 12 months the awareness for adaptive surfing has grown phenomenally and hopefully has reached many new potential participants.

"I'm really looking forward to helping the adaptive children and women at this year's event too.

"Nortec has also come on-board as a new sponsor. Fingers crossed for some great fun and surf conditions.”

For details go to: www.australianadaptive surftitles.com.

Great to see Matty Wilko win the Outerknown Fiji Pro against the up and coming young gun, Connor O'Leary from Cronulla.

There were some great fun waves at Cloudbreak and this now puts Matt

on the top of the

leaderboard coming into Jeffreys Bay.

Topics:  adaptive surf titles casurina beach mark mono stewart

