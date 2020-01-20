Big thunderstorms forecast before hot weather returns

AFTER a welcome deluge of rain in the Northern Rivers over the weekend, which saw more than 100mm of rain in some towns, more thunderstorms are on the radar today.

BOM Senior Forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said a low pressure system over inland NSW was bringing a lot of humid air across the state, which will to create a lot of thunderstorm activity.

"Today we're looking at widespread thunderstorms across the southern inland, south east and across the east generally, including up through the north-western slopes and plains."

She said there was a risk of thunderstorms becoming severe, and today could bring heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail to parts of the state.

Storms are most likely to affect the south-east but the system is likely to also affect the Northern Rivers and the Northern Tablelands.

"The landscape across NSW is quite vulnerable at the moment due to the fires as well as the ongoing drought conditions, which means where we are seeing any of the those we could see quick runoff and flash flooding risk.

"For the firegrounds that also means that we have potential for ash and debris to be flowing into the area and across roads.

"Due to weakened vegetation, trees and tree branches are much more likely to come down with thunderstorms.

"On Tuesday we are looking at a chance of thunderstorms across the north-east and south east but it's not looking to be as big a day as what we are looking at today.

Following the thunderstorms Ms Woodhouse said BOM were expecting heat start to build ahead of another system that's going to move across Wednesday and Thursday which means we are going to have windy conditions across much of NSW, with potential for severe weather warnings.

Temperatures will remain high in parts of the region this week, with Lismore forecast every day over 30C, mostly in the mid to high 30s from tomorrow onwards.

Byron Bay and Ballina also has a mixed bag of sunny, windy, and rainy weather with each day forecast in the low 30s.