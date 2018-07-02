Big surf legend helps helicopter

CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD: George Greenough and his unique handmade surfboard next to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

BYRON surfing legend, Mr George Greenough is once again lending his support to the region's Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter donating one of his prized handmade surf boards for a September 13 online auction.

George has been a longtime supporter of the service and is an avid believer in the need to have a rescue helicopter in our region to help save lives along the coast.

"Why do I support the Service? Because they deliver a world class aero-medical rescue service,” Mr Greenough said.

They are saving peoples lives of those who have been attacked by sharks as well as other life threatening injuries.”

George recently visited the Service's new helibase at South Lismore and was amazed at the size and capability of their new AW139 rescue helicopter which he was lucky enough to see take off during his visit to respond to a tasking.

Regional Marketing Manager with the Service, Zeke Huish said, "It was a thrill to see the look on George's excited face as I walked him through our new facility.”

"George has written us numerous letters of support over the years,” Mr Huish said.

"To see and hear his reactions first hand as he marveled at some of our rescue equipment and the aircraft was very special.”

To find out more visit Unique Surf Auction at: www.facebook.com/groups /549399798787764/about/