Big shoes to fill at RSL sub-branch

NEWLY elected president of the Mullumbimby RSL Sub Branch Paul Smith has paid tribute to his predecessor, Joe Walsh, who he said left big shoes to fill.

"Joe's skill set matched the job perfectly. His depth of knowledge of who's who in the town and his ability to meet and converse comfortably with people from very diverse backgrounds, enabled him to bring out the generosity in people, to get things done quickly, quietly and without fuss,” said Mr Smith.

Mr Walsh served in Vietnam in 1971 and like many vets from that unpopular war, acceptance by Australian society and the RSL movement was a long time coming.

He now sees it as vital to encourage veterans of recent conflicts and peace keeping operations to join the RSL.

"It took a long time for the Vietnam vets to gain acceptance and now I see same thing happening with soldiers who served in Iraq and Afghanistan,” he said.

"They are going to need a lot of help but they have gone the same way as

we did steering away from the RSL.

"And if they don't join up there will be nothing left of the RSL movement when we all die.

"It's vital to have the

RSL and a club like this so that us returned soldiers can meet, and be with our own.”

Mr Smith acknowledged Greg Hoving who "has single-handedly kept the administrative activity of the Sub Branch going for a number of years” and thanked those who stepped up at the last AGM including Alan Morris as secretary, with Adrian O'Loughlan and Eddie Robb as vice presidents.

"Thanks also to Alan Morris for encouraging me to throw my hat in the ring, and I look forward to working with Rose Wainwright, president of the Women's Auxiliary, and Luke Barnes, manager of the Ex Services club.

Mr Smith highlighted the importance of remembrance as "the respect we pay to those who died for our country”.

"If we cease to remember even though we have won the war we are in danger of losing the peace.”

And we are in danger of losing the peace with the country being so seriously polarised.

"We need to take a step back remember those who have died and use that as a catalyst to change the way we treat each other.”

Mr Smith encouraged ex-servicemen wishing to contact the Sub-Branch for support to call him via Mullumbimby RSL on 66842533.