Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

BYRON Bay FC hosted their third annual girls only Miniroos soccer carnival last weekend to much fanfare.

With 17 teams and more than 170 players aged five to 11 participating, the carnival is a good barometer of the popularity of the beautiful game with girls.

The success of our national women's football team, the Matildas, along with the growth of all-

girls Miniroos in the zone has seen a huge surge in numbers in recent years.

From just five teams a few seasons ago, the local competition now boasts nearly 40 teams in the five to 11 year olds non- competitive age group.

Local clubs have got behind the initiative with many in Byron shire offering all-girls teams.

The carnival was well represented with teams from all over the Northern Rivers participating including Kyogle, Alstonville, Dunoon, Pottsville, Eureka, Goonellabah and Lismore as well as our own Byron football clubs girls all kicking goals for fun.

Go to: www.byronbayfc. com.au.