Big guns sign on for Ben King Surf Classic

Christian Morrow
| 31st May 2017 9:09 AM
SIGNED UP: Byron Bays Soli Bailey backdoors Pipeline to for the biggest win of his professional career taking out the Volcom Pipe Pro in Hawaii.
SIGNED UP: Byron Bays Soli Bailey backdoors Pipeline to for the biggest win of his professional career taking out the Volcom Pipe Pro in Hawaii.

BYRON BAY Boardriders Club have confirmed that World Qualifying Series number seven Soli Bailey and Quiksilver star Garrett Parks have signed on for the Ben King Memorial Classic at Byron Bay next month.

Those signing on can expect plenty of competition in the open division with club members Garrett Parkes, Luke Stickley and Danny Wills winning it in recent years.

Wills was the most recent club member to win the event in 2015 while former professional Kieran Perrow has also taken it out.

"You almost need to be professional or somewhere around that standard to win,” event organiser Neil Cameron said.

"Garrett (Parkes) is always a chance and he can hang with the best on his day.

"Not many other events like this offer the $5000 prize money and there is an opportunity for World Qualifying Series surfers to come here and go home with some cash.

The Byron event is running for the 42nd time and was renamed in 2006 following the death of club stalwart Ben King, who died while competing in an event at Yamba.

The three-day competition will start on June 10 and will be based at Broken Head Beach. Entries can made at bksurfclassic.com.au.

Club competition

Meanwhile last weekend's club round was held in contestable 3-4 foot waves on a magical blue sky day with Taj Richmond winning the Opens.

The Chiba Pro was held in Japan last week in absolutely the worst conditions. And it saw Soli Bailey exit the event in his first heat.

On a brighter note our adopted Japanese daughter Hinako Kurokowa had a great result making the Women's final and placing second.

A lot of surfers on the Qualifying Tour will now head to South Africa with club member Joel Paxton getting a start in three QS Events.

Meanwhile Soli will start in the Ballito Pro 10,000 also in South Africa and its fair to say he will be wanting a big result in this one.

We wish Soli and Joel all the best.

Soli is still sitting well on the ratings at number 6 while Hinako is at 28.

We are now less than two weeks away from our 42nd BK Surf Classic and entries are coming in and it looks like being another great year with some great banks around.

This year we will be using computer scoring which will give surfers in their heats consistent updates on the scores they need to get in order to go to first or second place.

In the Open Division $5000 awaits the winner with plenty of cash and prizes in all divisions.

Don't forget the raffle where you can win a return trip to Hawaii or our auction where you can bid for two weeks at Latitude Zero Resort in the Tellos Islands.

To all surfers, please get your entries in online. No beach entries will be accepted.

Open Men's: 1. Taj, 2. Nic, 3. Lee, 4. Jez. Senior: 1 Bryce, 2 Karl, 3. Lee, 4. Lachy, 5. Levi, 6. Ash. Legends: 1. Phil, 2. Freddo, 3. Craig, Masters: 1. Levi, 2. Phil, 3. Lee, 4. Craig, 5. Freddo. Juniors: 1. George, 2. Flynn, 3. Isaac, 4. Hunter, 5. Jack. Fleas Boys: 1. Mac Brindley, 2. Finn Sullivan, 3. Will Harris, 4. East Soria. Flea Girls: 1. Kiai Dobson, 2. Suki Alford, 3. Wyana Pietra, 4. Izzi Allen, 5. Leihani Zoric. Under 12s: 1. Marki Cameron, 2. Archie Allen, 3. Cash Cratchley. Under 14s: 1. Duke Wrencher, 2. Masa Leishma, 3. Touma Cmeron, 4. Seth Carter.

Topics:  ben king memorial surf classic byron bay boardriders club garrett parkes soli bailey

