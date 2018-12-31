Menu
Login
Logan- based Gun World Australia's new billboard at the northbound entrance to Gympie, the latest campaign move by a company whose ads have stirred controversy throughout the year.
Logan- based Gun World Australia's new billboard at the northbound entrance to Gympie, the latest campaign move by a company whose ads have stirred controversy throughout the year. Scott Kovacevic
Offbeat

Big gun billboard welcomes highway traffic to Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
31st Dec 2018 1:56 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

WELCOME to Gympie, land of green fields, waving trees, and... a giant shotgun?

Although the former are lauded as emblematic of the region's lifestyle, the latter is now part of the package thanks to a huge new Gun World Australia billboard at the city's entrance.

About 4m wide, 2m high and encouraging people to "start the year with a bang", the sign greets northbound travellers at the Six Mile Oval and sits right next to one welcoming people to Gympie.

A Gun World spokesman declined to comment on the sign.

Other billboards for the Logan-based shop have stirred controversy throughout the year.

 

Another controversial Gun World advertisement on a new digital billboard at Ipswich, which went up last year.
Another controversial Gun World advertisement on a new digital billboard at Ipswich, which went up last year. David Nielsen

Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart told ABC Radio earlier this month that that sign, which showed a gift-wrapped handgun along with the slogan "What's under your tree this year?", was "abhorrent" and he would like it to be removed.

Reader poll

Do you think the new Gun World Australia billboard at Gympie's southern entrance is an issue?

View Results

"The message that sends to me and to most people in the community would be quite abhorrent and against everything that's really good about Australia."

His comments were criticised by Firearm Owners United on social media.

 

Police Commissioner Ian Stewart.
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart. Allan Reinikka ROK270417astewart

Another sign on the Bruce Highway north of Brisbane advertising ammunition caught heat in February, and a Christmas-themed one at Ipswich last year also stoked outrage.

What do you think of the Gympie sign and its placement?

Do you think it risks giving travellers a bad impression about the region, or is it nothing more than fair advertising of a legal product?

advertising controversy editors picks firearms guns gympie business gympie news
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners