Big four-wheel drive gets a premium makeover

Who doesn’t like to look a little slimmer in their old age?

The Nissan Patrol has been regarded somewhat of glutton since its relaunch a few years back due to its thirsty V8 petrol-only offering.

Just updated, the big Nissan maintains the same bent eight donk but doesn’t look so portly courtesy of some new sheet metal. The price remains hefty at just over $100,000 for the bells and whistles model — which still undercuts the Toyota LandCruiser by a fair margin.

The range-topping Nissan Patrol Ti-L.

VALUE

Within the 5.2m long frame is satnav, leather trim, smart key entry, power front seats, tri-zone aircon and tyre pressure monitoring. Key inclusions for the Ti-L over the circa $85,000 base model are second row entertainment screens, power tailgate, sunroof, 13-speaker Bose sound system, as well as heated and cooled front seats.

There are six colour options, including variations of grey, white and gold, with the most outlandish option blue.

Nissan has met the industry standard of five years and an unlimited kilometre warranty, while six services would cost about $3236 with short intervals of six months or 10,000km.

SAFETY

Three new additions are added to the Patrol’s arsenal — autonomous emergency braking which engages the anchors if a collision is identified, forward crash warning, as well as rear cross traffic alert that is vital when reversing out of parks.

Other gear includes 360-degree camera, parking sensors at each end and radar cruise control.

DRIVING

Smooth and silky on the highway, the Patrol is a creamy performer on the open road.

With ample grunt available at the whim of your right foot, it responds wilfully despite a kerb weight pushing more than 2.7 tonnes.

Light steering also makes the driving experience simple as you sit high with a great view of the road. Tackle bends with too much excitement and you’re reminded of the sheer size of the Patrol…but it’s surprisingly easy to drive as well as having true off-road credentials.

The Patrol now looks more premium courtesy of LED lights front and back, along with the redesigned bumpers, bonnet and fenders. Some onlookers drew comparisons with premium Europeans.

Inside it still looks a couple of decades behind with the woodgrain finishes, and the absence of smartphone mirroring applications Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and digital radio are big omissions.

ALTERNATIVES

TOYOTA LANDCRUISER SAHARA $134,674 D/A

Outback Australia is Cruiser country for good reason. Rock solid, the resale is the best you’ll find. The trump card is the twin turbo diesel V8 pumping out 200kW/650Nm.

JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK $80,089 D/A

While maintaining strong levels of luxury it doesn’t have the seven or eight-seat option like the Patrol. Powered by a V6 turbo diesel good for 184kW/570Nm. Strong towing and off-road ability but below par depreciation.

VERDICT

The exterior changes give the Patrol a prestige makeover. It’s still big, bold and in desperate need of a diesel engine to once again endear the Aussie faithful.

AT A GLANCE

NISSAN PATROL TI-L

PRICE $102,650 drive-away

WARRANTY/SERVICING 5 years/u’ltd km, $3236 for 3 years/60,000km

ENGINE 5.6-litre V8, 298kW/560Nm

SAFETY Not rated, 6 airbags, AEB, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise, lane departure warning

THIRST 14.4L/100km

SPARE Full-size alloy

BOOT 550L, towing 3500kg