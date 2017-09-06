Big field at Byron2Bruns Beach Run

OFF AND RUNNING: The Byron2Bruns beach run attracted more than 200 competitors.

AROUND 200 competitors assembled at the Brunswick Heads Surf Club for last weekend's Byron2Bruns Beach Run with a further two dozen competitors lining up for the 5km event running down the beach from the club house and back.

"We first ran the event The event first ran in 2010 and is now an important feature of the Brunswick Surf Lifesaving Club's fund-raising calendar,” said event director Damian Hopkins

"The club has been fortunate to have had the assistance of Tempus Sports Timing for the last couple of years. Their computerised event timing system adds an element of professionalism to our local fun run.

"The event is organised by members of the Surf Club to raise money to keep the important work of the club going.

"One supporter of the club, Brunswick Valley Coaches donated the bus transport and that helped us keep the costs down and boost the effectiveness of the fund raising activities.

"We really appreciate the ongoing support of local businesses.

"Proceeds of this years run will buy six new nipper boards which means a great start to the club training program for the new season.”

Winners of the 5 kilometre Open winners were Mick Donnelly in the men's and Jane Tranberg in the women's. Winners in the 10 km open were Sam Bethune in the men's and Renee Kelly in the women's. Winners in the 10km Under17's were Bailey Crabtree in the men's and Chloe Smith in the women's.