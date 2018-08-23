Big experience for Byron Beez Girls 16s

THE Byron Beez U16 Div 1 Girls team travelled to Minto last weekend to compete in the BNSW State Cup, after winning the Northern Division of the 2018 BNSW Waratah Junior League in July. Competing against basketball associations with much-larger player pools, the young Byron Beez team did themselves proud over the three game weekend, with matches against Blue Mountains, Sydney City and Bateman's Bay.

Their best performance was against the Sydney City Comets, as the Beez matched it with the much larger club, and put on a great show of skill and teamwork. Undersized and undermanned, the Beez kept the game very competitive and the crowd pleased, with their tenacious defence and precise offence. The Beez game against Bateman's Bay, eventual runner's up, was also closely contested for the majority of the game. However, with plenty of subs, the opposition were able to keep running with fresh legs, and eventually got away from the Beez.

The whole weekend was great experience for our players, of which all but one will be eligible to play U16's again next year. The girls were very positive about their efforts and performance and the fact they improved from game to game, bouncing back from a big early loss, to challenge some of the best teams in the state is testament to their attitude and commitment to the game.

The Byron Beez will be holding trials for girls representative teams later this year , to enter the NJL in 2019. If you are interested please contact Byron Bay Basketball Association via their website or facebook page.

-Coach, Matt Ogle