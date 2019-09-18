Menu
Login
TV

Big clues that gave away Today gaffe

18th Sep 2019 3:16 PM

 

EAGLE-EYED viewers have called out the Today show for an embarrassing blunder during Tuesday's show.

During a story about the heavy rainfall in Sydney, footage was aired of a wet road with a police officer and his parked Holden Commodore car outside a Caltex - which was advertising petrol at 84 cents a litre.

 

Bargain.
Bargain.

The only problem?

Police haven't used that make of Holden since 2004 - and the price of fuel is unfortunately now generally around double that price.

The footage aired at 5.34am.

Nine later confirmed it was old footage.

"We used file vision of rain falling in Sydney as the rain hadn't hit yet and at 5.30am it was too dark to shoot," a spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

"Admittedly, it would be wonderful to wake up to petrol prices at 84.9 cents."

Meanwhile, the east coast of Australia will continue to "cop a beating" from the rain over the coming week, with only a brief lull in the showers before a second frontal system powers through on the weekend, bringing even more moisture.

It's the heaviest rain in a month.

More Stories

Show More
funny mistake television today show

Top Stories

    New specialist centre in Byron

    New specialist centre in Byron

    News A NEW purpose-built facility, designed for a range of visiting specialists and complementary health care providers has opened in Byron Bay.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    News Byron Film Festival director says 2019 program will inspire hope.

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday