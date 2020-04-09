Big changes to Bundaberg Rum

Bundaberg Rum is shaking things up – and not in a cocktail. The distillery will change the recipe and the look of one of Australia’s favourite drinks.

Proof that no job is secure anymore: The Bundy Bear has been laid off.

Bundaberg Rum has released a limited edition Australian Bushfire Regeneration Rum to help raise $1 million for WWF's Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund - designed specifically to support wildlife and habitats affected by the nation's recent devastating bushfire crisis, and subsequent floods.

Instead of the familiar polar bear motif, the 700ml bottle will temporarily be emblazoned with a white koala.

NEW LABEL: The Bundaberg Australian Bushfire Regeneration Rum

It's not the first time in 130 years the iconic logo star has been stood aside.

Bundaberg Rums marketing manager, Duncan Littler, said the frosty one was once sidelined in favour of State of Origin legends, Darren Lockyer and Johnathon Thurston, but this time local fauna has won out.

"The Bundy Bear is a great mate and he's been more than happy to step aside for a short period of time and give up his post on Australia's favourite rum bottle to the beloved koala," Mr Littler said.

"We are we are going through a significant challenge at the moment, but we don't have to think too far back to the summer when we were all witnessing the heartbreak of what was the worst bushfire on record.

"We have experienced two pretty major fires in our distillery in our 130-year history and also seen our home town of Bundaberg impacted by some pretty major flooding activity in recent years.

"We know that, often, the road to recovery is pretty long and communities and bushland and wildlife need assistance in the short term but also in the longer term."

As if transitioning away from one icon to another wasn't dire enough, the distiller has flagged there'll also be a change to the taste of the nation's favourite tipple.

Mr Littler said the blend was created in the same way as its original rum but matured on American white oak for three years.

"It has flavours like ripe raisin, oak and sweet caramel."

