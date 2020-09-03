Big change planned for rescue helicopter base

A development application has been lodged for the chopper's South Lismore base.

A DEVELOPMENT application has been lodged for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to extend its helipad area in South Lismore.

Among all the DAs for swimming pools, new builds, sheds and subdivisions, it's not every day you see a helipad request on the list.

The DA for 77 Krauss Ave, Loftville, which is situated north of Lismore Airport, is for the extension of the helipad and was submitted on August 3, with a an estimated cost of $34,500.

According to Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish, the DA will bring together the current helipad and link to the apron and will stay within the boundaries of the property.

"This is a project we have been trying to tackle for a while," he said.

"It means we cover a small grassy patch between the pad and the apron so after landing can taxi back out the takeoff area."

Mr Huish said they are able to undertake this work thanks to the fantastic support of Lismore City Council the Club Grants program and generous individuals.

"A big thank you to those local and council grants including Club Grants who have leant their support to the project," Mr Huish said.

"Anyone wanting to support this vital service can go to our local op-shops which have reopened and of course people can still donate online

"We are also organising some charity golf days we hope to hold at Tweed Coolangatta, Ballina, Byron Bay and Coffs in September and October."

According to council the application status of this DA is "in progress."

Lismore is one of three bases the Rescue Helicopters operate from, along with Belmont Airport (Newcastle) and Tamworth Airport.

Deep maintenance, engineering and administration are at Broadmeadow (Newcastle).