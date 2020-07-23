Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Big Brother contestant admits bizarre crush

by Nick Bond
23rd Jul 2020 7:59 AM

 

 

Big Brother's final three contestants battled it out for a grand prize of almost a quarter of a million dollars in last night's grand finale. 

Model Chad Hurst won over former footy player Daniel Gorringe and Chad's house sweetheart Sophie Budack , picking up just over $230,000 in the process.

Sonia Kruger
Sonia Kruger

It's not a bad prize for sitting around in a house in Sydney for just over a month - particularly given this season's housemates were arguably the safest people in Australia, protected from the escalating coronavirus pandemic happening outside their compound. 

We've liveblogged the grand finale this evening - read our updates as they happened below, including one contestant's savage burn to Sonia Kruger when he revealed his friends and family didn't like the show and were relieved when he left.

You can also catch up on Tuesdays's semi-final recap and all of James Weir's recaps from the season - he's got one final recap of tonight's episode coming shortly. 

Originally published as Big Brother contestant admits bizarre crush

More Stories

Show More
bb big brother channel ten finale tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where can you fly to from Ballina airport?

        premium_icon Where can you fly to from Ballina airport?

        News Ballina Byron Gateway Airport have five airlines operating to three destinations, but workers missed out on Jobkeeper 2.0.

        Have your say on village’s new shared paths

        premium_icon Have your say on village’s new shared paths

        News COUNCIL is planning to deliver shared paths for people, bikes and mobility...

        Master craftsman shows off exquisite sunnies

        premium_icon Master craftsman shows off exquisite sunnies

        News Original pieces are made with turquoise, ebony, mother-of-pearl

        She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        premium_icon She-Devils: Women behind NSW’s most shocking crimes

        Crime They were convicted of crimes so heinous they are seared into our memories