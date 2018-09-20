Big Bang star goes public with younger girlfriend

BIG Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki confirmed he's in a relationship with Alaina Meyer, 21.

The 43-year-old actor shared a cosy picture of the pair on Instagram after enjoying Showtime's Emmy Eve Celebration at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, The Sun reports.

It appeared the couple visited film executive Jeffery Katzenberg's house as Galecki wrote: "Last night was wonderful. Thank you #jefferykatzenberg."

The happy couple. Picture: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The star, who plays Leonard Hofstadter on the hit US sitcom, has been snapped with Meyer on numerous other occasions in the past couple of months.

They were spotted riding a motorbike and hanging out on a beach in the Bahamas in August.

Galecki was famously in a relationship for two years with his Big Bang co-star, Kaley Cuoco, before they split in 2010.

The chemistry from the pair's on screen relationship transcended the film set. However, the pressure of having a secret romance took its toll and they decided to call it a day.

Cuoco previously said: "It was a wonderful relationship but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together.

"We were so protective of ourselves and the show and didn't want anything to ruin that. But that also made it sad, too.

"That's not the kind of relationship I want - I don't want to be hiding. We couldn't do anything. It wasn't as fun as we wanted it to be," she explained.

Despite the split the actors remained on good terms, continuing with their hit show which is now in its 12th and final season.

Earlier this year Cuoco posted a photo with Galecki on Instagram to celebrate his birthday.

Cuoco captioned the image: "Happy happy birthday to the best tv husband a girl could ask for! This pic was taken during our first press tour in Rome. I don't think we had any idea the ride we would be on! Love u Mooks!"

A couple of months later in July Galecki posted a heartwarming comment after Cuoco wed husband Karl Cook.

He wrote: "Couldn't be happier for my fake wife @normancook and @mrtankcook whose words brought us all to tears last night. So much love for you both."