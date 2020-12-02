Menu
Australian embassy officials seek apology over Chinese ADF Twitter attack
Big Aussie business boycotts China

by Darren Cartwright
2nd Dec 2020 10:30 AM

Kennards' Self Storage CEO Sam Kennard has put out a call to arms for Australian businesses to fight back and drop suppliers from China.

The appeal for a united business front comes in the middle of growing diplomatic tensions between Australia and China, and increased tariffs on Aussie exported goods.

Mr Kennard said they were only a "modest consumer" of Chinese made goods but were still searching for new suppliers in the wake of China's tariff war on Aussie made products.

"Given the climate that we're in, with China, why is it that we would continue to prefer them or getting products from them when there might be an alternative," Mr Kennard told 2GB.

"So, we're actively looking to seek new sources of supply from other countries, it could be Taiwan or it could be Singapore or, Korea.

"We're open minded."

Mr Kennards' call to arms comes as the Chinese Government imposes a series of extraordinary tariffs on Australian goods with the most recent a 200 per cent tax on Australian wines.

China has also hit Australia's barley and beef industry with tariffs.

It also comes as diplomatic tensions reached boiling point after a senior Chinese Government official posted a fake war crimes photo of an Australian soldier.

Businessman Sam Kennard says their business is looking for alternative suppliers and encouraged others to review their contracts and look for non-Chinese suppliers. Picture: Britta Campion / The Australian.
Mr Kennard said Australian businesses needed to make a stance and be united against China and he believed finding alternative suppliers was a solid start.

"Industries and family businesses in Australia are being impacted by unilateral decisions that don't seem to make any sense, they don't seem to have any validity.

"We were just wondering how it did come to this, and thought 'what can we do?' and this is what we thought we could do.

"There are plenty of manufacturing places around the world, particularly in Southeast Asia, and if our friends in China aren't going to be friendly with us, I do not know why we should continue to stick with them."

