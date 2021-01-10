Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
This beautifully renovated home is located in the popular Shaws Bay precinct at East Ballina.
This beautifully renovated home is located in the popular Shaws Bay precinct at East Ballina.
News

BIDDING WARS: The local auctions to watch this month

Rebecca Lollback
8th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

With Northern Rivers house prices still going strong, buyers are scrambling to secure their own piece of paradise.

>>> LIST: Most popular places to buy a home

These properties are going under the hammer this month, and are expected to get plenty of interest.

46-48 Riverside Dr, West Ballina

Waterfront paradise at West Ballina.
Waterfront paradise at West Ballina.

 

Two blocks of land in a prestigious waterfront location? We can see there will be a line-up for this one. The existing home is a two-storey brick building with plenty of potential for a dream renovation, or there are plenty of other options for the site, subject to council approval. It's open for inspection on Saturday, January 9 from 9am, with the auction to be held on Saturday, January 23 at 10am.

5 Rous Place, East Ballina

This beautifully renovated home is located in the popular Shaws Bay precinct at East Ballina.
This beautifully renovated home is located in the popular Shaws Bay precinct at East Ballina.

 

When a home comes up on the market in the highly sought-after Shaws Bay area, it is usually snapped up. This home is just 400m to Lighthouse Beach and the surf club, 50m to parklands, and right near the newly revamped Shaws Bay precinct. The home has undergone major renovations and now offers modern and fresh bathrooms and kitchen. The price guide is $1.1 million. It's open for inspection on Saturday, January 9 from noon, with an auction to be held on Saturday, January 23 at noon.

12A Coolamon Ave, Mullumbimby

Peace and quiet on almost an acre in Mullumbimby.
Peace and quiet on almost an acre in Mullumbimby.

 

A stunning home on more than 3500sqm in Mullumbimby? Yes, please. This beautifully renovated home is in one of the village's best streets, where opportunities to buy are rare. It has a designer kitchen, open plan living and dining area, pool, media room, bamboo floors and air conditioning. The home is open on Saturday, January 9 from 11am and an auction will be held on Saturday, January 23 at 2.30pm.

16 Swift St, Ballina

You'll be close to everything in this central Ballina home.
You'll be close to everything in this central Ballina home.

 

Positioned in one of Ballina's most desirable locations, this cottage-style home sits on a level medium density 505sqm block close to the river and the CBD. It has three bedrooms, a stylish kitchen, study, high ceilings and a separate double garage. It's open for inspections from 10am on Saturday, January 9. An auction will be held on Thursday, January 28 from 5.30pm.

ballina ballina property bangalow bangalow property mullumbimby northern rivers property northern rivers real estate
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Buzz in the CBD as Lismore inks in new tattoo studio

        Premium Content Buzz in the CBD as Lismore inks in new tattoo studio

        Business Plenty of body art will be coming out of Halls of Amenti Tattoo.

        Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        Premium Content Our tunnel is so good it's being copied for Coffs Harbour

        News Long-awaited bypass will have three tunnels like St Helena

        ‘Sweetest spy film ever shot’ to get local screening

        Premium Content ‘Sweetest spy film ever shot’ to get local screening

        Entertainment THE movie, plus the oldest surviving animated feature film in the world, is coming...

        Pop-up bar mixes cocktails while the children play

        Premium Content Pop-up bar mixes cocktails while the children play

        News Local distiller will mix cocktails at popular local animal park