Bid to end 5G works during pandemic not supported

A group of up to 100 people is gathering in Dalley Street, Mullumbimby to protest against 5G technology on Wednesday.

A group of up to 100 people is gathering in Dalley Street, Mullumbimby to protest against 5G technology on Wednesday.

A LAST-MINUTE motion before Byron Shire Council regarding the installation of 5g in Mullumbimby has been unsupported.

Deputy mayor Sarah Ndiaye brought an urgency motion before the council's ordinary meeting this morning.

The motion called for the council to ask Telstra to cease work on the Dalley St tower, which is bring upgraded to a 5g facility, until a community complaint to ACMA has been addressed and social distancing measures related to Covid-19 have been lifted.

At least some protesters, who were at the site yesterday and have returned today, have been abiding by the 1.5m distancing rule, but the group has breached the ban on gatherings of more than two people.

The motion also called for the council to seek support from Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Communications Minister Paul Fletcher in asking Telstra to stop work.

Before councillors could debate or consider the motion itself, they had to vote upon whether they accepted its urgency.

Cr Ndiaye's motion was put forward as "a matter of urgency" because of the "imminent and current nature" of the protests "and the health implications of this".

"Yesterday there were around 300 people that had … while they'd complied with all other lockdown restrictions, felt this matter compels them to need to protest in the street," Cr Ndiaye said.

She said the motion was a bid to "avoid a public health disaster" and noted the Byron Shire's positive cases had stagnated at 16 for a week, but that more vigilance was required.

"I'm hoping for your support to consider this matter urgent as the protests are happening as we speak," she said.

When put to a vote, Crs Paul Spooner, Cate Coorey, Jan Hackett, Alan Hunter and Basil Cameron voted against the call for it to be considered urgent, meaning the matter would be discussed no further.

Cr Ndiaye said she'd received verbal support from her colleagues before the meeting and labelled the result "disgraceful".