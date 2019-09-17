Menu
Login
Carrie Bickmore interviewed Brad Pitt about his new movie, Ad Astra.
Carrie Bickmore interviewed Brad Pitt about his new movie, Ad Astra.
Celebrity

Bickmore’s embarrassing lie to Pitt

by Andrew Bucklow
17th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

CARRIE Bickmore was almost caught in an embarrassing lie while chatting to Brad Pitt.

The Project star flew to Tokyo to interview the actor about his new movie Ad Astra (in cinemas this Thursday). When the cameras stopped rolling, the pair had a quick chat about some well-known Aussie stars and Bickmore told a bit of a porky pie.

"As I was leaving he said, 'Oh, do you know Margot Robbie?' who he was in Once Upon a Time with," Bickmore said on her Hit Network radio show Carrie and Tommy. "We were chatting and we were talking about movies and he said all the amazing stuff she is doing … she's producing and directing a lot of stuff.

"He (Pitt) mentioned she's doing something with Joel Edgerton and I said, 'Oh my gosh, have you seen his new movie?'

"In my brain I was thinking of the movie Boy Erased which isn't new … it was out like a year ago. But I couldn't remember the name of the movie. And then he says, 'Kings?'"

Joel Edgerton in Boy Erased.
Joel Edgerton in Boy Erased.

 

Bickmore said on the radio she had two options: She could tell Pitt that she was actually thinking of Boy Erased or she could tell a fib and pretend that she was actually referring to The King. She went with the second option.

"He said, 'Oh, have you seen that?' I was like, 'Yes!' And he said, 'We made that'. I was like, 'Oh god'," Bickmore said.

The King is a Netflix movie starring Timothee Chalamet, Joel Edgerton and Robert Pattinson that was made by Pitt's production company Plan B. It's not due to be released until November 1, hence why Pitt was a tad confused.

"Then he said, 'How have you (seen it?)'" Bickmore said. "I'm thinking, 'Oh god, I don't even know if it's out yet'. He's thinking, 'How has she got an advanced copy?'"

 

 

Bickmore's co-host, Tommy Little joked, "He's probably gone out and fired a whole bunch of people because he's like, 'The King has been pirated, people have already seen it in Australia'."

Thankfully for Bickmore a publicist interrupted and told her she had to leave the interview room, putting an end to the awkward conversation.

"I really shouldn't have lied to Brad Pitt … but I just wanted the conversation to continue," The Project host said.

 

Carrie and Tommy airs from 3-4.30pm weekdays on the Hit Network

More Stories

brad pitt carrie bickmore the project

Top Stories

    New specialist centre in Byron

    New specialist centre in Byron

    News A NEW purpose-built facility, designed for a range of visiting specialists and complementary health care providers has opened in Byron Bay.

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

    News What you should not do when there is a high risk of fire

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    Byron Bay Film Festival off to a very French start

    News Byron Film Festival director says 2019 program will inspire hope.

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Lighting a campfire in a State forest will cost you $2200

    Environment Ban on solid fuel fires in State forests comes into effect on Sunday