MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Kerrin McEvoy rides #10 Shraaoh race four the Ronald McDonald House Charities Plate during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 06, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
News

Betting agencies go down an hour before Melbourne Cup

6th Nov 2018 2:15 PM

THE 2018 Melbourne Cup if fast becoming the most difficult year on record to pick a winner with a host of popular online bookmakers crashing just an hour out from the race.

Initial punting analysis was thrown out the window with a downpour of rain on Tuesday morning causing a major track downgrade leading up to the famous race.

Now, punters are finding it difficult to even place a wager with companies such as Ladbrokes and Sportsbet experiencing major technical difficulties through both mobile and desktop sites.

Both companies will likely record huge losses as a result of the issue on one of the biggest gambling days of the year.

It's a nightmare scenario for Ladbrokes who have been down for the longest period of the two, after experiencing similar issues prior to last year's race.

To place the significance of the outage in context, Sportsbet revealed that 26,000 bets were placed in a single minute leading into the 2017 Melbourne Cup.

