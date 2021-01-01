Best of 2020: The most heartwarming stories of the year

Celebrate some of our best, most heart warming stories from the year that was in 2020!Pictured: Terranorra man Sam Cleaver, 29, (centre) with musicians Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford as they play a street jam session in the Tweed. Photo: Scott Powick

This year has been a harder year than most and after witnessing bushfires, floods and a pandemic, you might be asking what went right in 2020?

At The Northern Star and Tweed Daily News, we have dug through our story archives to bring you some of the most heart-warming stories we covered this year.

Children sold their mangoes to help koalas

What do you do with an excess of mangoes? Sell them of course.

This brother and sister duo teamed up to help the devestated Koala population through their sales.

SEE MORE: Sibling act helps save local koala population

Carter McDonald, 6, Maci McDonald, 5, of Lismore Heights are selling mangoes to help the koalas affected by the bush fires.

Chris Hemsworth gave $1m to bushfire appeal

Easily the most well known Byron Bay celebrity, Chris Hemsworth features in the news around these parts a lot.

Most of that coverage focuses on his day-to-day life but he’s also extremely giving and put his money where his mouth is when Australia needed it most.

SEE MORE: Hemsworth chips in one million to help the bushfire efforts.

Chris Hemsworth in xmas rashie

Fireys’ valiant acts recognised in ceremony

2020 has unearthed some truly exceptional heroes and at the start of the year no one was more important than our firefighters.

The Rural Fire Service’s Far North Coast senior management team were one of just five units across the state to receive the Commissioner’s Certificate of Commendation..

SEE MORE: Fireys fantastic services recognised in state awards.

A mystery person gifted flowers to Lismore businesses

Rumours were rife as to who was the mysterious flower donor, giving business a small token of appreciation for their efforts during COVID-19.

SEE MORE: Who is Lismore’s mystery flower donor?

Sam the man and his driveway band

It is fair to say we’ve all missed a little bit of live music this year.

Gigs were cancelled, festivals were scrapped and muscians were left wondering what on earth to do.

The Terranora community came together to bring the music back into this man’s life.

SEE MORE: Sam, a ragtag band and the Driveway Jam

Terranorra man Sam Cleaver, 29, (centre) with musicians Bradley Ledwidge and Scott Whitford as they play a street jam session in the Tweed. Photo: Scott Powick

An anonymous woman gave coffee vouchers to people waiting in Centrelink queue

In th hardest of times, it is often the small things that can mean the most to others.

Earlier this year, when many people lost their job due to COVID-19, an anoymous woman bought everyone at Brunswick Centrelink a coffee.

SEE MORE: How a random stranger brightened everyone’s day

Tumbulgum thanked their frontline heroes

It may be a tiny tower but it possesses an incredible spirit which was on display in this incredible tribute to frontline workers.

SEE MORE: Tumbulgum’s touching tribute to workers.

North Tumbulgum resident Jackson Kilpatrick, a drone pilot, captured the community's "Clap Your Hands and Cheer For Tumbulgum's Heroes" project. Photo: Jackson Kilpatrick

A humble local hero, aged 14, saved four men

Saving the life of one person is incredible, saving four people defies belief.

If there is one story you read today, make it this one about Clayton Schilg, Tweed Heads humble hero.

SEE MORE: The emotional reunion which will leave you in tears.

Nipper from TH&C (Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Surf Life Saving Club) Clayton Schilg, 14, posing at Mansfield, Brisbane 22nd of January 2020. Clayton saved four people from drowning at Wooyung in NSW while on holidays with his family. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

Bushfire heroes answered the call

Everyone talks about the Australian Spirit, how we get stuck in and get the job done.

These brave firefighters are examples of that with their work during the terrible fires.

SEE MORE: Our Firefighting heroes

How a community garden inspired a lifetime of friendship

Two friends decided to turn the garden near their local flats from a eyesore to a garden masterpiece.

This is one of the most aesthically pleasing things you'll read today.

SEE MORE: Two friends, one garden and a beautiful friendship

Garden Lovers - Original tenants at Momentum Collective's community housing property, Betty Noonan and Margaret Campbell, make sure they care for their neighbours by doing their gardens and putting out/cleaning their bins.

Tweed reduced and recycled for mega dollars

Reduce, reuse, recycle ... and earn a couple million dollars?

That is what Tweed Shire has achieved since they bought in Recycle and Earn bins two years ago. The final figure will stagger you.

SEE MORE: Tweed’s multi-million recycle scheme

A Tweed resident turned personal pain into collective gain

Natasha Seneviratne lost her dad tragically to a stroke but her immense fundraising efforts have made the local community proud.

This is one incredible story from one incredible person.

SEE MORE: ‘I love you Dad’: Tragic death drives mum to national award

Natasha Seneviratne

A teacher and student’s inseperable bond

Mariana Lennert was devestated to find out that one of her star students had cancer and decided to help in anyway she could.

Her fundraiser helped this suffering family and bought the community together.

SEE MORE: tHe inspirational story behind the upcoming fundraiser.

Collective Martial Arts owner Mariana Lennert is organising a fundraiser her student Darcy Sinclair who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

Nina Clarke’s incredible fundraising effort

At four years old, Nina Clarke raised thousands of dollars for cancer sufferers through the world’s greatest shave.

The Canberra Raiders super-fan has been doing some incredible work.

SEE MORE: 4 year old Canberra Raiders super fan raises thousands

Bilambil Jets Junior Rugby League player and Canberra Raiders super fan Nina Clarke, 4, will be shaving off her hair for cancer at her first rugby match later this month. She is wearing a training shirt her hero and favourite player Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad gave her when he heard about her World's Greatest Shave event.

Police touched by stranger’s act of kindness

The entire police force was grieving after a road traffic accident claimed the lives of four respected Victorian Police officers.

‘Trev’ showed his appreciation for all the police do for us.

SEE MORE: An act of kindness for the boys in blue.

Chindy’s golden hero

How do you like your coffee? Served in a golden bodysuit?

That was what the Cubby Bakehouse in Chinderah did to raise the spirits of the community earlier this year.

SEE MORE: Flat white with a side of golden bodysuit in Chinderah

Cubby Bakehouse, Chinderah NSW credit ANDY MACPHERSON escape october 25 2020 my neigbourhood

One wheely-good reason to raise funds for cancer

Riding on two wheels can be hard enough, but Stephanie Schulz took the challenge to ride 120km over 30 days.

The catch: she did it on a unicycle.

SEE MORE: One wheely-good fundraiser

Stephanie Schultz, from Alstonville, is unicycling 120 kilometres over 30 days in September for Starlight Children's Foundation Tour de Kids Challenge (Credit: Lawrence Monro)

From darkness to paradise, one smashing story.

You may not know the name of Brian Simpson but you have to read his story. A squash champion who battled mental illness found paradise in Lismore.

SEE MORE: One squash player’s journey from the darkness to paradise.

SQUASH: Brian Simpson was a very successful squash player until 2006. These scrapbooks are kept so he remembers his triumphs. (CREDIT: Adam Daunt)

One mum’s mission to bring back Christmas

This mum wanted to get away from the Playstations and iPhones that were getting given at Christmas.

She designed these calendars to help her kids find the true meaning of the festive season.

SEE MORE: Mum helps rediscover the meaning of Christmas

Tess Bell with daughter, Sienna and Scarlett and their christmas calendar.

A local business went above and beyond to help those in need

At a time when many other businesses were thinking about how to stay viable during the pandemic,

Unplugged Games was focused on helping the silent sufferers in our community. The response: They crushed their fundraising target.

SEE MORE: How one business obliterated their fundraising target

Come on Eileen!

Eileen Darragh’s family were flat when the couldn’t spend her 100th birthday with her.

So they and the local community got together to make it a memorable day.

SEE MORE: 100 birthday cards for 100 years.

Casino woman Eileen Darragh received more than 180 cards for her 100th birthday.

Meet Byron’s ‘legend’arborist

This recent storms wrecked havoc across the Northern Rivers with many trees shaken from their roots.

Meet the legend who helped people out of their tree troubles for free.

SEE MORE: Byron’s ‘legend’ tree expert

Byron Shire arborist Sebastian Higgins.

45 years not out in the workforce for Alan Walsh

A lot can happen in 45 years, especially when you’ve been at the same company for 45 years. See how they celebrated this ‘rare’ milestone for Alan Walsh.

SEE MORE: 45 years, one company.

Ballina Shire resident Alan Walsh is celebrating 45 years working for construction firm Bennet this month.

Bring music to the masses

We all missed live music this year but Lismore Symphony Orchestra bought it into our homes via livestreams.

See how they went about creating the virtual concerts.

SEE MORE: A night at the orchestra virtually

18 years, one family, one bloody amazing documentary

This is a simply beautiful documentary which documents the journey over 18 years for a Lennox Head family.

See how it all came about in this piece.

SEE MORE: 18 years, one family, one bloody amazing documentary