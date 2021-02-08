Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The cover artwork for Different Year by Nicholas Hamilton.
The cover artwork for Different Year by Nicholas Hamilton.
Entertainment

Best new music from the Northern Rivers

Adam Daunt
8th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here are some of the best new songs from the Northern Rivers music scene from some of our emerging local artists.

Pasiflorez – Moonroof

On their Unearthed profile, Pasiflorez say they sound like Pitbull but in all honesty, Pitbull probably wishes he sounds like Pasiflorez. Moonroof is the psychedelic, chiller rock single from the Byron band which will be a hit with fans of Tame Impala. It’s relaxing without entering snoozeville, it takes you places.

JPL – Ghost ft Bri Clark

JPL bought in the new year with a new single and Ghost showcases his exceptional production skills with some richly textured pop. Bri Clark joins the track with some exquisite vocals as the two bounce off each nicely for a slow burning hit.

Luke Morris – Love Shack

It’s a pretty simple set up here: there’s Luke Morris’ and Angie Hudson and a gentle folk beat in support for a beautiful little track. A stripped back track can often leave you wanting something more but Morris’ vivid songwriting elevates this to another level. Hudson and Morris provide a dream pairing that’ll leave you swept up in the moment.

Nicholas Hamilton – Different Year

If you like Troye Sivan, you’ll be all about Nicholas Hamilton’s Different Year. It’s definitely an impressive debut for the social media star, which he co-wrote with friend Britton Buchanan. There’s definitely scope for Hamilton to push his boundaries more especially with his range, it’ll be interesting to see what comes next for the Lismore-born actor and singer.

SEE MORE: Nicholas Hamilton talks about new debut single

Wildfire – Live the Dream

After a year which locked us to our houses at times and prevented anyone from tearing up the dance floor, Live the Dream is the track that gets you moving again. It’s continuous groove grabs you from first minute to last and you’ll be foot-tapping in no time.

byron bay lismore northern rivers entertainment news northern rivers music
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        Traffic changes for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade

        News Motorists will endure changed traffic conditions and night works for the next week.

        Grassroots campaign wants MPs to support dignity in death

        Premium Content Grassroots campaign wants MPs to support dignity in death

        News The group wants to see NSW parliament introduce laws that would allow for voluntary...

        $15M for SCU to fund extra courses

        Premium Content $15M for SCU to fund extra courses

        News The university hopes to attract more students to the region with this new...

        $120 million worth of school upgrades progresses

        Premium Content $120 million worth of school upgrades progresses

        Education Construction contracts have been awarded for four major projects.