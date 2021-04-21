Best historic pubs to raise a glass on Anzac Day

With their wide verandas and old-school hospitality, these historic hotels in Sydney and regional NSW are the ideal spot to raise a glass to our veterans.

NSW's historic hotels will open their doors this Sunday to mark Anzac Day, inviting punters to raise a glass to the nation's servicemen and women.

On Sunday, April 25, after the dawn services and marches, many of the traditions of Anzac Day will return to pubs, including COVID-safe games of two up. These are some of the best watering holes to make a day of it.

The Australian Heritage Hotel, The Rocks

SYDNEY

Inner Sydney/Inner West

Start at one of Sydney's oldest pubs, the Australian Heritage Hotel in The Rocks, with a digger's breakfast followed by all-day entertainment including from the Scot's Marching Band.

Surry Hills' The Royal Albert Hotel, part of the landscape since 1927, is inviting punters to raise a glass of Aussie or Kiwi craft beer in honour of veterans past and present. There will be no two-up this year, but a special beer list plus the Alby Smokehouse Menu.

The Clock Hotel on Crown Street in Surry Hills

Down the road, The Clock Hotel will be raising money for Legacy with two-up in the courtyard from 12pm, DJs, and the Dragons and Roosters game.

In the Inner west, Balmain with the highest pub-to-person ratio in Australia, has no shortage of historic establishments. Start with The London, serving cold ones non-stop since 1870.

The historic London Hotel, Balmain.

West

Head to Parramatta's Woolpack Hotel, one of the first 10 hotels licensed in Australia by Governor Phillip, in May, 1796, or drop into the heritage-listed Royal Cricketer's Arms in Blacktown. First licensed in 1880, there's a beautiful courtyard with 100-year-old willows that make quite a backdrop for a Sunday roast.

First licensed in 1880, the recently refurbished and heritage listed Royal Cricketer’s Arms pub in Blacktown. Picture: Facebook

North

Anzac Day at Manly's Hotel Steyne, a pub dating back to 1859, will include two-up from 12pm and live music from 6pm. With new 4.5 star accommodation and a stellar rooftop bar, it's a good place to make a night of it.

The Rag and Famish in North Sydney. Picture: AAP

Up the road, Mosman's classic local, The Buena, has invited a local bugler to perform the last post, and will host two-up from midday.

The Rag and Famish Hotel, North Sydney's oldest pub and a landmark since 1860, will be expecting a packed beer garden this year, with two-up from 12pm and live music from 6pm.

People enjoying food and drink at the historic Settlers Arms Inn, St. Albans.

REGIONAL NSW

ST ALBANS

Built from convict-hewed sandstone on the Macdonald River, the Settlers Arm Inn in St Alban's dates back to 1836 and is a charming spot to raise a glass in honour of our Diggers. Just 90 minutes from Sydney.

Based in the heart of Central Tilba, the Dromedary Hotel. For: Eurobodalla.

CENTRAL TILBA

On the far south coast, the National Trust village will host an ANZAC DAY service at Tilba's War Memorial at 10am. Finish the day with live music and two-up in the beer garden at the historic Dromedary Hotel dating back to 1895.

The Palace Hotel, Broken Hill

BROKEN HILL

Home to an illegal two-up school for much of the 20th century, today Broken Hill's Palace Hotel remains the only place in Australia that the game can be played any day of the year.

It's also home to extensive murals mostly by Gordon Waye, an Indigenous artist who over a period of years, painted the stunning landscape scenes many with water features to make the pub feel like an oasis in the outback.

The Royal Hotel in the Central West of NSW, three hours drive from Sydney. Picture: Facebook

CARCOAR

Head to the National Trust-listed town of Carcoar, the third-oldest settlement west of the Blue Mountains, rich in preserved 19th century buildings. Settle into The Royal Hotel Carcoar for a local beer, hotel-style accommodation and a dose of country-pub atmosphere. About 40 minutes from Orange.

The Banjo Paterson Inn Jindabyne

JINDABYNE

The Banjo Paterson Inn in Jindabyne in the heart of the Snowy Mountains will be marking Anzac Day all weekend with live music from 4pm. With a beautiful view over Lake Jindabyne and, named after the famous Australian poet, be sure to sample a drop of the local Kosciuszko Pale Ale.

The Surveyor-General Inn in Berrima. Built in 1834. Picture: Jonathan Ng

BERRIMA

The oldest continuously licensed inn in Australia built by convicts in 1834, there's few better spots to enjoy a beer down south than the Surveyor General Inn in Berrima. Relax on the sandstone's pubs veranda and enjoy live music from 2pm.

The Federal Hotel on Hyde Street in Bellingen. Picture: AAP

BELLINGEN

Sitting on the picturesque main street, The Federal Hotel is a classic country pub, first opened in 1901. Throughout its 120 year history, the Fed has been the cultural centrepiece of the mid north coast town and Sunday will be no different.

Anzac Day in Gunnedah is always a moving day.

The Commercial Hotel in Curlewis built in 1912.

GUNNEDAH

With a rich Anzac history, the shire of Gunnedah will host services in Gunnedah and shire villages of Tambar Springs, Curlewis and Breeza. Experience the spirit of the day in one of the town's historic pubs, from The Royal Hotel built in 1908 or The Commercial Hotel, built in 1912. Tambar Springs is also home to the earliest World War I Memorial in Australia.



