Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

BYRON Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning has joined Double J as artist in residence in May.

Fanning will share his personal music collection and extensive knowledge every Sunday in May, curating four diverse programs:

Melody & Ritmo will be a globally-minded selection of songs which use melody and rhythm to get a point across;

Heartbreakers & Balltearers will juxtapose sweet songs with sour;

Duos & Collabs will showcase vocal collaborations which proved to be greater than the sum of their parts, and

Country & Rock will throw a spotlight on the finest exponents of a thriving scene.

Fanning's exclusive playlists and in-depth discussion will span artists like Aretha Franklin, Anderson Paak, Talking Heads, Rodriguez, Cold Chisel, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Gillian Welch and Lucinda Williams, as well as duos Ike & Tina Turner, Tupac & Dr Dre and of course Kasey Chambers & Bernard Fanning.

