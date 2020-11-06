Berejiklian’s bid to lure Flight Centre to NSW amid border chaos

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian hopes travel company Flight Centre will make a move south after her government announced major tax-breaks.

"I'm going to give him ( Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner) a call and say come on down we're waiting for you - we want the jobs here," she said on 2GB today.

Flight Centre has previously been based in Brisbane but company executives have reportedly become frustrated with the Queensland government and its strict border restrictions.

The travel company's possible move comes after Ms Berejiklian pitched a $250 million jobs funding boost yesterday.

Businesses that create at least 30 new jobs in NSW will get payroll tax relief, cheaper rent, and access to fast-tracked planning approval pathways in a move designed to lure interstate and international companies into our state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian delivers her NSW State of the State speech at The Four Seasons Hotel in Sydney this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire Dylan Coker

The so-called Jobs Plus Program, revealed by Premier Gladys Berejiklian today, is designed to support companies looking to relocate to NSW or expand their local operations.

Ms Berejiklian said the budget measure will create or support up to 25,000 jobs in NSW to 30 June 2022.

"We will unashamedly encourage businesses to relocate their head offices to NSW," Ms Berejiklian said.

The state government has pledged a range of support measures for businesses which create at least 30 new net jobs here, including payroll tax relief for four years for every new job created.

Companies relocating to NSW or expanding here will get assistance with the state's planning system including fast-tracked planning approval pathways and advice.

The government will also provide free or subsidised government space and accommodation.

Ms Berejiklian said the government will also "provide enabling infrastructure such as roads and utilities".

"We will now take that burden, that load off you," she said.

Dominic Perrottet said the measure will reduce cost and risk for businesses looking to expand in NSW. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

The Premier said the "biggest challenge" facing the nation is creating new jobs and supporting existing jobs.

"Unless we get those policy parameters right today, hundreds of thousands of people will risk being out of the workforce," she said.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the measure will reduce cost and risk for businesses looking to expand in NSW.

"This is a clear signal to the private sector that NSW is the best place to invest and grow your business," Mr Perrottet said.

The program will start on December 15 and be wound up on June 30 2020.

Originally published as Berejiklian's bid to lure Flight Centre to NSW amid border chaos