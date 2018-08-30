Benefiting from women like them

IMMATURE AGE STUDENTS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are taking it back to the playground.

IMMATURE AGE STUDENTS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan are taking it back to the playground. Contributed

MANDY Nolan and Ellen Briggs will bring their smash hit comedy touring show Women Like Us to Club Mullum in the Mullumbimby Sevices Club on Saturday, September 15, to raise money for Mullumbimby Public School and High School formal.

Both Nolan and Briggs admit to being blonde, middle-aged mums with attitude problems who have been touring their show for three years. They draw much of their inspiration from living in the petite hand-crafted Mullumbimby community.

"All my jokes are bespoke, I shop for them at the Farmers Market,” Mandy said. "But Ellen gets her jokes in bulk at Woollies.”

They're bringing their show to town for a giant fundraiser for the beloved local schools as a way of saying thank you.

Ellen's twin sons are about to finish school, and she felt it was important to give back to the local schools where her boys have spent the past 13 years.

"My kids went to Mullum Public and right through Mullum High. This feels like the end of a long, lovely era,” Ellen said.

"I think they may have even learnt a thing or two along the way.”

Mandy and Ellen simply see themselves as two small town girls who know how to make a big noise.

They have taken the raw power of their solo stand-up shows and combined them into a unique comic singularity that spans not one, but two consecutive hours of rapid fire stand up- delivering laughs every 15.62 seconds - the very limit at which humans can absorb comedy and remain conscious.

What started out as a simple idea, to step away from the male dominated comedy rooms into venues where women's stories and experiences are centre stage, has turned into a movement that verges on a being a cult.

"Women around the country are excited and inspired to see their stories told, their days unpacked, their fears and hopes exploded, and the popular perfectionistic mythology around body image, ageing, parenting and love debunked,” Mandy said.

"Women Like Us are real women, with real everyday stories. Who knows Mullumbimby, one of the stories may just be about you. It's also more than a comedy show - it's our mission.

"We wanted to create a show that made women feel good about themselves. We're building a movement of strong body positive women who are sick of the bullshit, and who want to see their lives and their stories in comedy they can laugh at.”

Briggs delves even deeper insisting Women Like Us is not just comedy for women.

"In the same way a comedy show by two men would never be seen as a blokes only show, Women Like Us is about making our experiences universal rather than niche. And as it turns out, there are a lot more Women Like Us out there than we ever realised. There's even men like us too.”

Aside from being in demand on the comedy circuit as solo comedians, both Nolan and Briggs released a co-authored book Women Like Us earlier this year.

Despite having a webseries in production, a podcast in the pipeline and international touring scheduled Mandy and Ellen still make time for the things that give their life meaning, like nana naps, spray tans and Youtube crochet tutorials.

Women Like Us deals with housework, chickens, love, big undies, disappointment, resentment, drunken sex, fit bits, yoga farts, menopause, teenage angst and beingoverworked, overweight and over it.

Doors open at 7pm for 8pm start. Tickets are $35 at womenlikeus.com.au or available at the club.