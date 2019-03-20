NBA star’s golden Egg Boy tribute

AUSSIE NBA superstar Ben Simmons has continued his sneaker commentary on the Christchurch shootings during Wednesday's game with the 76ers.

Simmons rocked up to Charlotte's Spectrum centre with a shiny pair of Nikes and took no time in scrawling the words "Egg Boy" across the side.

The gesture follows the tsunami of support for Will Connolly, the teenager who egged Senator Fraser Anning following the Queensland politician's controversial comments on the New Zealand massacre.

Ben Simmons giving a shout out to Egg Boy on court for the 76ers tonight (via @pjsteinfort) pic.twitter.com/zPJMEZ7zwn — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) March 19, 2019

Simmons had joined a host of athletes worldwide in offering tributes to the victims of the attack in an earlier game.

.@BenSimmons25 with a heartfelt message to New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/PxA8XNghJB — * - Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 15, 2019

Elsewhere, Australian artist Scott Marsh has unveiled a giant painting on the wall of Sydney pub the Lord Gladstone in Chippendale.

The 17-year-old was whacked in the face by Senator Anning and taken to the ground after the incident. Police confirmed the teen had been interviewed and released on Tuesday afternoon, pending further investigation.

A crowdfunding account set up for the teenager has since made over $50,000, which he says will be donated to the families of the victims of the Christchurch atrocity.

"Will is committed that every cent of the money raised from the GoFundMe page go to support victims of the tragedy in Christchurch," Lawyer Peter Gordon said.

Egg Boy' was labelled "the hero we deserve" and nominated for Australian of the Year by some members of the public, while otherscalled him a brat. Senator Anning said the boy's mother should have slapped him long ago.

Egg Boy was made a hero.

Mr Gordon said it was a privilege to work with Will, describing him as brave and compassionate.

"He really strikes you as a remarkably smart, compassionate and brave young man,' Mr Gordon said.

When asked if it appeared Victoria Police would lay charges against Will, Mr Gordon said he had received "noindication" that would happen. "But obviously police have got a job to do," he said.

- with AAP