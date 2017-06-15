News

Ben King surf classic delivers despite deluge

Christian Morrow
| 14th Jun 2017 11:30 AM
AIR TIME: Ricardo Christie's air in Open Men's Final at the BK Classic.
AIR TIME: Ricardo Christie's air in Open Men's Final at the BK Classic. Krakaphoto

DESPITE ATROCIOUS weekend weather the 42nd Annual Ben King Memorial Classic still served up a feast of fine surfing.

The Men's Open final was won by New Zealand surfer Ricardo Christie whose aerial manoeuvre in the final saw him secure the $5,000 winners cheque.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Byron Bay Boardriders president Niel Cameron said conditions were the worst he had seen in his more than 40 year association with the contest.

"This was totally unexpected and forced us to relocate the competition three times,” he said. "Competitors have to accept the conditions put in front of them but we were very fortunate Monday's conditions at Clarkes threw up some very contestable waves.

"The standard of surfing very high especially Willsy's X Groms who absolutely ripped it apart in their finals.”

Jay Occhilupo and Keo Bartholomew, sons of surfing greats Mark Occhilupo and Wayne Bartholomew surfed off against each other in the under 16 Boys division with Jay Occhilupo coming out the winner.

Despite the stellar line up Mr Cameron said the BK was still very much a community event and he was particularly happy to welcome Brenden Magieson to the competition.

"Brenden has dealt with some personal tragedy very recently and it was great to see him surf in the BK and let him know he has the support of the whole surfing fraternity,” he said. Mr Cameron also thanked key sponsors The Rails, TripA Deal and Ad On Digital.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  ben king memorial surf classic byron bay byron bay boardriders

OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

Rural lands are under pressure. All over the world prime food producing land has been taken over by housing developments.

Byron Bay the east coast's best pork

Coorabell pork farmer John Singh, stands with his pigs. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star

Sweet and tender pork takes third place

Byron High play ponders eternity

100 is the Byron Bay High School's debut Year 11 theatre production.

Byron High's new play challenges audiences.

EDITORIAL: Political climate change

HEAVY WHETHER: Hard Rain was falling everywhere across the globe. the whether closed in everywhere drenching us all in even more doubt and clouding our future.

ALL last week we have been making heavy weather of the whether.

