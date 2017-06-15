Ben King surf classic delivers despite deluge

DESPITE ATROCIOUS weekend weather the 42nd Annual Ben King Memorial Classic still served up a feast of fine surfing.

The Men's Open final was won by New Zealand surfer Ricardo Christie whose aerial manoeuvre in the final saw him secure the $5,000 winners cheque.

Byron Bay Boardriders president Niel Cameron said conditions were the worst he had seen in his more than 40 year association with the contest.

"This was totally unexpected and forced us to relocate the competition three times,” he said. "Competitors have to accept the conditions put in front of them but we were very fortunate Monday's conditions at Clarkes threw up some very contestable waves.

"The standard of surfing very high especially Willsy's X Groms who absolutely ripped it apart in their finals.”

Jay Occhilupo and Keo Bartholomew, sons of surfing greats Mark Occhilupo and Wayne Bartholomew surfed off against each other in the under 16 Boys division with Jay Occhilupo coming out the winner.

Despite the stellar line up Mr Cameron said the BK was still very much a community event and he was particularly happy to welcome Brenden Magieson to the competition.

"Brenden has dealt with some personal tragedy very recently and it was great to see him surf in the BK and let him know he has the support of the whole surfing fraternity,” he said. Mr Cameron also thanked key sponsors The Rails, TripA Deal and Ad On Digital.