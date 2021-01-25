Menu
News

Ben & Jerry’s reveals plans for Northern Rivers shop

Rebecca Lollback
25th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Chocolate chip cookie dough. Strawberry cheesecake. Triple caramel chunk.

Okay, we’d better stop.

But seriously, Ben & Jerry’s insanely popular ice cream flavours are amazing, and we could soon have a scoop shop right here on the Northern Rivers.

The world famous ice cream brand is planning to open a franchise in Byron Bay.

“Ben & Jerry’s is offering an exclusive franchise opportunity in Byron Bay,” the business listing explains.

“Join us in our soon to be scoop shop and offer customers the full 360 degree Ben & Jerry’s experience ... warm sunshine, fun with family and friends with some delicious ice cream? That’s a perfect match to us.

“Our international brand is a fan favourite, we love evolving our great brand image and building hype around our amazing product.”

If you’re interested in running your own Ben & Jerry’s store and reasonably confident you won’t eat all the profits the company offers plenty of support with marketing, finances and operations.

You will also be fully trained and looked after during the business induction program.

The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream business was founded by Ben and Jerry in 1978 in Vermont, USA.

After a number of failed university attempts, the pair enrolled in a $5 ice cream making course.

The first scoop shop opened in an old gas station in Burlington, Vermont.

Ben & Jerry’s now has more than 500 shops across the world, including 30 stores in Australia and New Zealand.

For more information about taking up the franchise, visit the listing on Seek.

Lismore Northern Star

