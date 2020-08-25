BELOW FREEZING: Felt like -2 in Lismore this morning

BRRR! It is so cold this morning!

BRRR! It is so cold this morning!

IF YOU are reading this from under your warm doona, then you should stay there, because winter has made a sneaky comeback this morning.

Yes, the coldest season of the year is definitely having one last hurrah on the Northern Rivers, with icy cold temperature welcoming us into Tuesday.

The (very) cold, hard facts

At 5.30am in Lismore, it was just 2.2 degrees but felt like -2.1

Casino: 2.5 degrees (felt like -0.6)

Ballina: 3.8 degrees (felt like 2.3)

Byron: 13.5 degrees (felt like 8.8)

Evans Head: 6.6 degrees (felt like 3.7).

What's in store for the rest of the week?

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for the Northern Rivers, which was issued at 5.15am today, there is a complex low pressure system near New Zealand, and a high pressure system near the Bight extending a ridge across the state.

"This high will be the dominant feature for the coming days as it gradually drifts east, promoting cold mornings and stable weather," BoM explains.

"The next cold front looks set to cross to the south on Thursday, with conditions warming further ahead of a cold front on the weekend."

After the chilly start to the day, Lismore will reach a top of 21 degrees on Tuesday.