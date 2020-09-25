Bella’s brutal diss that was edited out

Bella Varelis has revealed her brutal diss to Locky Gilbert which was edited out of The Bachelor finale.

Bella was in shock in last night's episode when Locky dumped her in favour of Irena.

"When I told you I love you, like, I meant every single word," Locky said during the break-up scene. "But, like, I have fallen in love with two girls … I just don't know if I can see us working."

Bella fired back immediately, saying: "This is it? I just don't get it. Yesterday, you told me you were in love with me."

Bachelor Locky Gilbert had to choose between Irena and Bella.

"I am in love with you," Locky assured her.

"Well, why not follow through with a relationship, then?" she asked.

"Because I asked you in the pool, 'What do you see our next year looking like?' And you were so …" he replied as his voice trailed off.

Bella continued: "I said to you, as long as we're together, that's all that matters. We can nail out the details."

After an awkward silence, Bella then looked at producers and said, "Can I leave?" before storming off the set.

It's all over for Bella and Locky 😥 #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/SibDRXHQSj — The Bachelor Australia 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) September 24, 2020

But in an interview with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O this morning, Bella revealed that she made a sassy remark to Locky as he dumped her which for some reason was edited out.

"I did kind of give it to him a little bit," Bella said on air.

"I knew something had been edited out, I knew it!" Kyle said, before asking what it was she said.

"I might have been like, 'You've got honour tattooed on your chest, mate!'" she recalled. "He said nothing.

"He's got honour tattooed on his chest. Don't tell me you're in love with me and then be like, 'I like you, but not enough.'

"Then I kind of looked and said, 'Can I leave?'" Bella said on radio.

Locky Gilbert and his tattoos. Picture: Toby Zerna

The heartbroken reality star also took issue with Locky's justification for dumping her.

"You know what kills me," she said to Kyle and Jackie O. "He's like, 'I'm not a planner, I just go with the flow' - and then he was asking me to give him a plan. I was like, 'I don't know. I just want to be with you.'

"I wasn't going to sit there sell myself to him," she continued. "I kinda realised I deserve someone that knows they want to be with me, I don't want someone who's gonna question it up until the very last second."

In a separate radio interview, Bella said she would be keen to have another crack at finding love on TV on The Bachelorette.

"I know that you can genuinely find love on The Bachelor or Bachelorette, I genuinely did fall in love with Locky and I mean, if the way I find my happily ever after is having to make one of them end up saying yes to me at the end, I guess maybe that's my way in," she told Hit NSW Breakfast with Gawndy & Maz.

"It would be nice. I have been one of the girls, so I think I'd have empathy with how they are feeling and being in that position."

Bella Varelis from The Bachelor.

