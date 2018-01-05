'Stomped on head': Last straw for shopping centre manager

Business owner says 'little thugs' have been terrorising centre management, security, customers and retail staff at Lismore Central.

GETTING "stomped on the head" during a vicious attack at his shopping centre was the last straw for Lismore Central property manager Rob Walker.

The attack last Wednesday led Mr Walker to rally community leaders to crackdown on the "little thugs" terrorising the city centre.

As police investigations continue into the attack, Mr Walker has penned letters to mayor Isaac Smith as well as Lismore MP Thomas George proposing a forum be held about controlling problematic youths.

"Enough is enough - we need to do something before someone is seriously injured or killed," Mr Walker said.

"There has to be repercussions, especially when they're stomping on people's heads."

He's called for an all-store ban across the Lismore local government area to apply to notorious, repeat offenders in a bid to quash the ongoing violence.

Cr Smith said he was open to the idea and commended Mr Walker's efforts to curtail anti-social behaviour.

"Often victims call for justice or persecution, but Mr Walker is calling for solutions and I applaud that," he said.

Richmond Local Area Command's crime prevention officer, David Henderson, said the problem wasn't isolated to Lismore, with problem juveniles becoming an increasing concern across the region, especially during school holidays.

It comes as the command announced on its Facebook page a number of juveniles had been issued ban notices at Lismore Shopping Square. Of those, police said some were charged with Enter Enclosed Lands Without Lawful Excuse for breaching those orders on Wednesday.

"In one instance a juvenile had an extended banning notice served upon them and had conditional bail conditions imposed," the post said.

Police warned those who breach their ban notices can expect to be arrested and charged.

Senior Constable Henderson said uniformed and plain-clothed police will be patrolling Lismore Central and the Square to help bring down youth crime.

But Mr Walker said police patrols and increased security or CCTV were not a long-term solutions to the issue and called for the community to come together to bring youth crime under control.