Menu
Login
Bega Cheese Executive Chairman Barry Irvin
Bega Cheese Executive Chairman Barry Irvin AAP Image - Alex Murray
Business

Bega boss Irvin to undergo chemotherapy

by Alex Druce
9th Jul 2019 10:22 AM

BEGA Cheese executive chairman Barry Irvin is extending his leave by six months as he undergoes chemotherapy.

The dairy processor says Mr Irvin has appointed long-time director Max Roberts as his alternate director and chairman in his absence.

Bega announced last month that Mr Irvin would step aside to recover from surgery but gave no further details.

In an update on Monday, the company said Mr Irvin's chemotherapy was to treat the cancer that had been dealt with in his surgery.

Mr Irvin became chairman of the Bega co-operative society in 2000 after returning to the dairy industry from a stint in finance.

He has been executive chairman of Bega Cheese since 2008 and was at the company's helm when it listed on the ASX in 2011.

More Stories

barry irvin bega cheese chemotherapy

Top Stories

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News A teenager who left her passenger terrified as she played a game with oncoming cars is in police sights after she posted it on Snapchat.

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    Local lender bcu responds to RBA interest rate cut

    News bcu passes on the latest Reserve Bank of Australia rate cut.

    Further revolting developments

    Further revolting developments

    News MAN versus building - the struggle is very, very real in Byron.

    Students seeing the big picture

    Students seeing the big picture

    News OCEAN Shores Art Expo helping to foster tomorrow's art stars