Beez versus Beez and take the win

3rd May 2017 10:40 AM
BEEZ BUZZ: The Under 14 Girls Beez Team One.
BEEZ BUZZ: The Under 14 Girls Beez Team One.

THE Byron Bay Beez got their buzz back last weekend with a win in the Round 8 game in the Sunshine conference game against the Lismore Storm.

The Beez were short on numbers, but their tenacity saw the team come back from behind with veterans Michael Baggaley, Matt Ogle and Ryan Holm leading the charge and solid support given by Riley, Jack, Raj and Luke.

A tough physical game was played by the Senior Menz Beez, seeing them emerge winners by 8 points.

The newly-formed Ladyz Beez team had a loss to Lismore Storm.

Last weekend also saw the first round of the Junior North Coast Shield Competition played.

Two Under-14 year girls' teams and one U12 boys' team travelled to Grafton to compete against Yamba, Lismore, Grafton and Ballina.

The Byron Beez made a clean sweep, winning all their games.

There was only one loss for the Beez on the day, but that had to bee as our U14 girls had to play each other.

Really, there were no losers, as the lead see-sawed with Team 1 finishing ahead of Team 2 by only 2 points. Excellent work girls.

North Coast Shield U14 Girls&#39; Team Two.
North Coast Shield U14 Girls' Team Two.

Big thanks to our Coaches Brett, Phil, Trav and Alvin as well as all the parents and support crew who travelled to the tournament.

This is the first week of our team muster for all divisions, including Juniors, High School, Men's A and B-Grade, and Women.

Check the website for information on days and times at: www.byronbasketball.com.

Topics:  byron bay beez north coast basketball sunshine conference

