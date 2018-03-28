Beez stinging season is here again

SEASONED PLAYERS: The Byron Bay Beez are back in action for another season.

SEASONED PLAYERS: The Byron Bay Beez are back in action for another season. Jenny Ogle

THIS Year the Byron Bay Beez have had so much interest and talent shown towards the Representative Program, with 6 junior teams to compete in the Waratah League Northern Junior League.

Coach Alvin Caoyonan also congratulated under 14's Toby Barlow and Jonah Caoyonan on their selections to this year's NSW Talented Athlete Program Camp later this year in Narrabeen.

Teams competing in the Waratah League include U18 Girls Div 1, U18 Boys Div Championship Division, U16 Girls Div 1, U16 Boys Div Championship Division, U14 Girls Div 2, U14 Boys Div Championship Division.

Round 1 has been finalised with the Beez showing mixed results. The U14 and U16 girls teams both had extremely convincing wins in all of their games. Taree, Tamworth, Bellinger Valley, Quirindi, Coffs Harbour and Lismore teams were shown how it's done, with the Beez sting leaving them floundering. In all games the Beez stand out game quality was their amazing Team effort, with all players sharing all skills.

The U18 girls and boys and U16 and U14 boys all won 1 game from 3 on their weekend in Port Macquarie.

All The Beez games were incredibly close, giving them more enthusiasm to train harder, get fitter and attack round 2 with renewed vigour.

Round 2 was played last weekend with the U16 and U18 girls heading off to Coffs Harbour. U14 girls and boys will compete at Port Macquarie on April 7 and 8.

Full results next week.