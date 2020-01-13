Bee Gee auctions his guitar for bushfire relief

GUITAR aficionados would like to get their hands on this guitar, signed by Barry Gibb from The Bee Gees with the money from the sale going to Australia’s bushfire relief.

First president of British Empire Bee Gees Record Label, RSO Records Dr David English has donated the electric guitar signed by music icon Barry Gibb to the Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Auction.

“Along with my signed guitar, both Barry and I want to send our heartfelt best wishes to all the survivors both humans and animals of this tragedy engulfing Australia, which will always remain very close to our hearts. All our special love,” Dr English said.

“The Bee Gees are one of the greatest of all-time music sensations, and we are so thrilled to have in our possession an electric guitar signed by Barry Gibb himself,” said chief operations officer of Lloyds Auctions Lee Hames.

The Bee Gees sold more than 220 million records worldwide and were declared the third biggest selling record artists of all time.

Australia holds a close place in the hearts of the Gibb brothers after the family emigrated to Australia back in the late 50s.

“We are eager to see how much this incredibly exciting piece of memorabilia might be able to raise, with 100% of funds going to the Rural Fire Services,” Mr Hames said.

“If you are a Bee Gees lover, this item is now currently online, and we encourage those who are able, to jump online and have a bid to help support such a great cause,” he said.

“As these unprecedented bushfires tear through Australia, we want to help as many fire-affected lives as possible.”

Bidding for the Bushfire Relief Charity Auction is live at www.lloydsauctions.com.au or if you are in a position to donate an item or experience that people can bid on to raise vital funds, call 1800 456 588.