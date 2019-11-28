Simple bedroom rule dividing Australia

Are you a fan of one or two sheets on your bed?

It's a simple bedroom related question but obviously something us Aussies feel super passionate about, as more than 17,000 news.com.au readers answered our poll to settle the argument

And while we hate to be the bearer of bad news, it seems that if you're a fan of only having a fitted sheet on your bed then according to the rest of Australia, you're doing it wrong.

What do you do?

Our results showed 68 per cent of you prefer having two sheets on your bed at once; a fitted sheet that covers your mattress and a flat sheet that goes between you and your doona.

Why? Just ask pro two-sheeter, Samantha.

"Ever had a look at a doona from someone who doesn't use a top sheet?? Yellow, grimy, discoloured, a top sheet helps with this," she commented on our poll.

"Every one sweats along with all sorts of body functions, going on in a bed. Not to mention with Australian summers, sometimes its too hot but cools down in the night so a top sheet will suit; not too hot, not too cold."

Fair point, Samantha.

The debate kicked off when Jenny Blenk, 20, a German living in Brisbane, made a list of 11 traits and items she'd noticed within Australia that were slightly strange compared with her home in Europe.

One of Jenny's dilemmas was how we make our beds, with the simple task sparking a lot of confusion.

"Wherever I go the blanket is tucked under the bed," Jenny said.

"You slip in and you can't really move because the blanket is tucked in. Then they have another layer of blanket over it to make it even more secure.

"They have not one sheet but two. One goes over the mattress … which we do in Europe … but I've never seen anyone have another sheet on top of this. I don't get it … why would you need two sheets?"

It garnered hundreds of comments from people, many backing the two-sheet tactic, so we thought to throw in a poll question, to help settle the debate.

"We have two sheets on the bed and so do most people I know. We wash the sheets once a week. Cannot imagine having a blanket next to my skin. How often do the people with only one sheet wash their blankets? Must get a bit stinky after a while," a reader argued.

"I suspect DOONAS are very popular in Germany, thus I can understand where she's coming from. Recently on a camping trip, I convinced management to do away with the top sheet and simply rely on the Doona. Lo and Behold, she agreed, even stated benefits her as less washing," another said.

German tourist and YouTube vlogger Jenny Blenk, 20, was confused about some of our Aussie traits and items.

So as you can see there's a lot of mixed opinions, but the results speak for themselves - two sheets.

"Apart from the sheets thing yeah … pretty much that is how it is," another one of our readers said about jenny's list.

Jenny also had an issue with our beloved Vegemite. Standard.

It was actually the first thing she wanted to talk about.

"I just don't know how people eat it," she said.

"I have tried it so many times … I see people eating it and I think, 'Oh man, I really want to try it again', but every time I try it it's just disgusting and I just don't like it. I'm really confused about that one."

And if you're confused about whether or not you should have one or two sheets on your bed, probably best you don't try to fold one.

But if you're keen to give it a go, here's how you do it.

THE SIX-STEP GUIDE TO FOLDING FITTED SHEETS

STEP ONE: Starts by placing your hands in the corners of opposite sides of the sheet, then lay it on a flat surface

STEP TWO: Places your fingers in the outside of the other corners and turn them inside out then fold those corners inside the first.

STEP THREE: Gather the ends of the elastic corners, placing them against each other, corner to corner.

STEP FOUR: "Give it a good shake".

STEPS FIVE AND SIX: Fold what you've got into a rectangle, then roll it into a square.