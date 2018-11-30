Fancy earning $238,000 a year? Become an instant landlord

All this could be yours for $10

All this could be yours for $10

FOR the price of a single serve of fish and chips, you could become the instant landlord of an entire Gold Coast unit block, and rake in a potential income of $238,000 a year.

And there's no need for a deposit, you don't need to organise any conveyancing or even a building and pest inspection and you can move in before Christmas Day with the dining table already set for lunch.

How is that for a view!

The latest RSL Art Union prize home is a $5 million Gold Coast apartment block, with the winner to be drawn on December 21 - the ultimate early Christmas present.

Included in the first prize is six fully furnished units - a four-bedroom, fourth floor penthouse and five luxury apartments, plus all legal fees, the first year's water and rates costs, a $2000 travel voucher and the registration and on road costs for two Audis - a Q3 Sport and an A3 Cabriolet.

And it could all be yours for just $10.

Inside one of the apartments — and that view!

Located just 200m from the beach, facilities include a communal pool and BBQ area, lift access to every floor with ducted airconditioning throughout, a secure garage with 12 car spaces, plus two public visitor spaces.

The complex is located at Palm Beach.

The whole complex has been styled with $377,112 worth of furniture and electrical appliances.

It has been styled by Kelly Finnis, interior designer at Noble House Design.

RSL Art Union General Manager Tracey Bishop said a ticket in the $5 million Golden Treasure prize was a great Secret Santa gift, although it was also a gift people should buy for themselves.

"The Rudland's Reach apartment complex at Palm Beach, is named in honour of veteran Sergeant Peter Rudland, who served Australia through numerous deployments," Ms Bishop said.

"He sustained multiple injuries in a Black Hawk helicopter crash which claimed the lives of three Australian Commandos and one US soldier."

Tickets are available at rslartunion.com.au or by calling 1300 775 888.

And it could be yours for Christmas.

Each ticket sold in the RSL Art Union goes toward providing aid to veterans from recent conflicts, as well as those on the long journey to recovery from past deployments, in the form counselling, financial support, accommodation, rehabilitation and much more.