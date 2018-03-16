Beauty and the Beast as a ballet

AN Australian premiere of the full length ballet version of The Beauty and the Beast has never before been staged by an Australian ballet company, until now.

The Victorian State Ballet are delighted to perform the work in Byron Bay as its premiere season in Australia.

Beauty & the Beast is a traditional fairy tale written by French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve published in 1740.

It was later adapted to the story we know and love by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont in 1756.

The tale has been notably adapted for screen, stage, prose, and television over the years.

Beauty and the Beast, a Disney live-action adaptation of the 1991 animated film, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, was released on March 2017.

With original choreography by Michelle Sierra, the ballet production will appeal to young and old.

Principal dancers in the talented cast include Rebekah Petty playing the Enchantress and the Wardrobe, Sean Williams as Lumiere, William Douglas as The Beast, Elise Jacques as Belle, Robyn Begg as The Rose, and Cieren Edinger as Gaston.