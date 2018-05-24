Beautiful Byron Bay besieged by broken bikes

IN WHAT many are describing as the greatest mystery known to mankind, Byron Bay is dealing with a growing epidemic of broken bicycles.

For the last month around 30 down at heel bicycles have been leaning against railings and trees at three locations across the picturesque steets of the town.

Photos View Photo Gallery

One long term Byron Bay busy body took pictures and told Byron Shire News exclusively they had no idea why the bikes were there.

"Its definitely making the place look a lot more like Amsterdam than I like," They said.

Speculation is rife that confusion over local helmet laws, disillusionment over the situation in the Middle East and easy access to trasport modes powered by carcinogens is leading people to abandon peddle power.

A number of the bikes are chained together leading officials to conclude that someone must own the bikes and therefore be able to shed light on this deepening mystery.

If you have any information contact BSN: editor@byronnews.com.au