Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A child has been killed in Western Sydney. Image: 7NEWS Sydney
A child has been killed in Western Sydney. Image: 7NEWS Sydney
News

‘Beautiful angel’: Tributes to girl in truck crash

by Georgia Clark, Joel Erickson and Sally Coates
8th Dec 2020 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The young girl, believed to be a local resident, died instantly when her scooter ran into the path of a three-tonne Penrith Council truck as she rode towards Richmond Road from a nearby Caltex.

The shattered front grill of a truck remained scattered near the site where the young girl died. Flowers have been laid near a small note which says "rest in peace beautiful angel."

Tribute... Flowers at crash site today. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Tribute... Flowers at crash site today. Picture: Tim Hunter.

 

A woman leaves a floral tribute at the crash scene today. Picture: Tim Hunter.
A woman leaves a floral tribute at the crash scene today. Picture: Tim Hunter.

 

A child has been killed in Western Sydney after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Richmond Road and Boomerang Place in Cambridge Gardens. Credit: 7News
A child has been killed in Western Sydney after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Richmond Road and Boomerang Place in Cambridge Gardens. Credit: 7News

 

A 9 year old girl was killed crossing The Northern Road in Cambridge Gardens. She was hit by a council truck. Picture: Richard Dobson
A 9 year old girl was killed crossing The Northern Road in Cambridge Gardens. She was hit by a council truck. Picture: Richard Dobson

A local resident who witnessed the horrific accident said they heard people screaming and saw a young girl's body laying on the ground next to a mangled scooter. They saw a truck 100 metres up the road, where the driver was cradling his face in his hands.

"Everyone who was around was screaming. Crowds were gathering around and they were all seeing if they could help her but as soon as saw her knew they couldn't help."

"The parents arrived not long after."

Police have not yet commented on the driver of the vehicle or reported any arrests, however said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash was underway.

Police investigate after a child died after being hit by a truck at Cambridge Gardens. Picture: Joel Erickson
Police investigate after a child died after being hit by a truck at Cambridge Gardens. Picture: Joel Erickson

 

A Penrith Council truck was involved in a crash where a nine-year-old girl at the corner Boomerang Place and Richmond Road, Cambridge Park. Picture: Joel Erickson
A Penrith Council truck was involved in a crash where a nine-year-old girl at the corner Boomerang Place and Richmond Road, Cambridge Park. Picture: Joel Erickson


In a statement, Penrith Council confirmed it was a council truck involved in the incident.

"All at council are deeply saddened and shocked by the news this afternoon regarding an incident involving a council truck at Cambridge Gardens," a spokeswoman said.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim and those involved and impacted.

"We understand that this tragedy will be felt by many in our community and beyond.

"We are unable to comment further on the circumstances surrounding the incident due to it being an unfolding police investigation."

Originally published as 'Beautiful angel': Tributes to girl in truck crash

More Stories

death editors picks tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        Premium Content Dope findings: THC produces only ‘mild driving impairment’

        News A NEW study by the University of Sydney has looked at the impact of CBD and THC on driving impairment.

        Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        Premium Content Cause of 'bodies and bike parts' crash under investigation

        News The incident involved a police motorcyclist and riders yesterday.

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Byron shire

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Byron shire

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Byron shire

        Mullumbimby man has worked for MotoGP champions

        Premium Content Mullumbimby man has worked for MotoGP champions

        News HE is now retiring after decades working with some of the best.